Il mondo del tennis saluta Kobe Bryant

Il mondo intero si è stretto intorno al decesso di Kobe Bryant. Simbolo di una generazione intera, icona della Los Angeles sponda Lakers. Nel mazzo degli interessi, il fuoriclasse con il #24 aveva pescato anche quello dello sport con le racchette e le palline.

Dopo il ritiro aveva addirittura stretto amicizia con Novak Djokovic e Naomi Osaka. La perdita ha sconvolto quindi anche l'universo Atp e Wta, fotografia il cordoglio sui Social Network e nelle sale che hanno ospitato le conferenze stampa di tutti i protagonisti impegnati a Melbourne.

«Un amico e un mentore» - le parole del numero uno del mondo - «Tu e tua figlia vivrete per sempre nei nostri cuori»

-from Naomi.

always with love.

Un post condiviso da 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) in data:

Struggente anche l'omaggio campionessa giapponese. «Hey… Non so proprio che cosa scriverti in questa lettera.

Grazie per essere tu. Grazie per aver ispirato persone ovunque, tu non hai idea di quanti cuori sei riuscito a toccare. Grazie per essere stato così umile e non aver mai agito per la grande persona che sei. Grazie per esserti curato di me e aver controllato come stavo dopo dure sconfitte.

Grazie per avermi mandato messaggi abbastanza inaspettati chiedendomi 'tutto ok?' perché tu sai quanto complicata sia la mia testa a volte. Grazie per avermi insegnato così tanto nel poco tempo in cui sono stata fortunata abbastanza da averti conosciuto.

Grazie per essere esistito. Sarai per sempre il mio grande fratello/il mio mentore/la mia ispirazione. Ti voglio bene»

