Il mondo del tennis saluta Kobe Bryant
Il mondo intero si è stretto intorno al decesso di Kobe Bryant. Simbolo di una generazione intera, icona della Los Angeles sponda Lakers. Nel mazzo degli interessi, il fuoriclasse con il #24 aveva pescato anche quello dello sport con le racchette e le palline.
Dopo il ritiro aveva addirittura stretto amicizia con Novak Djokovic e Naomi Osaka. La perdita ha sconvolto quindi anche l'universo Atp e Wta, fotografia il cordoglio sui Social Network e nelle sale che hanno ospitato le conferenze stampa di tutti i protagonisti impegnati a Melbourne.
«Un amico e un mentore» - le parole del numero uno del mondo - «Tu e tua figlia vivrete per sempre nei nostri cuori»
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy.
RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020
Struggente anche l'omaggio campionessa giapponese. «Hey… Non so proprio che cosa scriverti in questa lettera.
always with love.
Grazie per essere tu. Grazie per aver ispirato persone ovunque, tu non hai idea di quanti cuori sei riuscito a toccare. Grazie per essere stato così umile e non aver mai agito per la grande persona che sei. Grazie per esserti curato di me e aver controllato come stavo dopo dure sconfitte.
Grazie per avermi mandato messaggi abbastanza inaspettati chiedendomi 'tutto ok?' perché tu sai quanto complicata sia la mia testa a volte. Grazie per avermi insegnato così tanto nel poco tempo in cui sono stata fortunata abbastanza da averti conosciuto.
Grazie per essere esistito. Sarai per sempre il mio grande fratello/il mio mentore/la mia ispirazione. Ti voglio bene»
I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world.
Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020
#Kobe very sad news pic.twitter.com/StEY3cBj3b — Matteo Berrettini (@MatteoBerretti5) January 26, 2020
Can’t believe what I’m hearing.
RIP 😢❤️🙏🏼 #MambaMentalityForever https://t.co/xP1Sc0VJ3z — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) January 26, 2020
Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication.
Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) January 26, 2020
I truly can’t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss.
All of my prayers to your loved ones. ♥️🙏🏾😭 — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 26, 2020
Life is so precious man. I was a huge fan. RIP Mamba — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) January 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @kobebryant, as well as to the entire Lakers family.
This is a horrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best to ever play the game of basketball. May he Rest In Peace. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020