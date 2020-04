Alize Lim mostra su Instagram alcuni retroscena della vita da tennista

The reality of tennis life in 10 photos/videos : . 1. Taping your torn abs until they look like that 2. Running side to side until your feet look like that 3.

Carrying 40 kilos of bags from airport to airport every week 4. Finding a way to do fitness at all costs: from windy Sardinia, to running with ducks in Pennsylvania, til actually losing it in Perth’s gym 5. Drowning your sorrow after a lost match in a new box of cereal every week 6.

Driving yourself crazy with dieting to the point of bringing your mini scale everywhere with you, to make sure you can blame yourself enough if you ever gain 100 grams (What else would we have control over ?) 7. Drills and more drills even right after matches !!

In Arizona 8. Stressing out like your whole life depends on it while waiting for the Roland Garros Wild Cards announcement in the physio room !! 9. Getting off the court after a 3:30 hour fight in 38 degrees and 90% humidity in South Carolina 10.

Having different people touching your legs every week 😅: iced in Strasbourg, stretched in Sardinia, massaged in Brazil . Definitely the most challenging, but yet the most intense and lively way of spending the past 10 years ❤️❤️❤️ Numbers will fade away, memories will stay.

